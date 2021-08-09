Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Events

Cluj-Napoca to host another WTA 250 tournament this year

09 August 2021
Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, will host another WTA 250 tournament this year, Patrick Ciorcilă, the director of Winners Open announced, News.ro reported.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in October, at BT Arena.

German player Andrea Petkovic won on August 8 the first edition of Winners Cup, a WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca.

She defeated Mayar Sherif of Egypt, the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA singles final.

The winner received a USD 29,200 prize and 280 WTA points, while the finalist USD 16,398 and 180 points.

