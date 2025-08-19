Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image

Romanian retail chain Annabella, developed by local entrepreneurs, took over 82 Profi stores and 5 Mega Image stores in a deal aimed at facilitating the expansion of the Mega Image retail chain that took over Profi from MidEuropa Partners for EUR 1.3 billion, Profit.ro announced.

The 87 stores taken over by Annabella may not mean much for Mega Image (1,000 stores) or Profi (1,800 stores), but it will nearly double the number of stores operated by the Romanian entrepreneurial chain.

The Annabella network has over 118 stores in four counties - Vâlcea, Argeș, Olt, and Dâmbovița - developed on three different retail concepts - Annabella AZ, Annabella Zilnic, and Annabella Standard.

Annabella is also the only Romanian chain that has reached a network of over 100 supermarkets in Romania, being owned by Dan-Constantin Mutu and Dorina Mutu.

Through this takeover, Annabella will exceed the threshold of 200 stores nationwide and expand its territorial footprint. The main localities where the Vâlcea-based retailer is making its entry are Timișoara, Oradea, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Adjud, Constanța, and Ploiești.

The Annabella group also includes the producer Fabrica de Conserve Râureni, which last year had a turnover of almost RON 176 million (EUR 35.3 million), down 5% compared to 2023, and a net profit of EUR 2.7 million, down 11%.

Ahold Delhaize has completed the acquisition of Profi Rom Food for a total acquisition value of nearly EUR 1.3 billion.

(Photo source: Facebook/Annabella Retail)