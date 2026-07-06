Romanian airline AnimaWings adds eighth Airbus, launches new European routes

Romanian airline AnimaWings announced that it took delivery of its eighth Airbus aircraft and announced the launch of five new scheduled routes from Bucharest, Timișoara, and Cluj-Napoca. The expansion is part of the carrier's strategy to grow its network and meet increasing demand for direct flights to major European business hubs and Romanian communities abroad.

The airline's latest addition is an Airbus A220-300, bringing its fleet to eight Airbus aircraft, including six A220-300s and two A320s.

Following the fleet expansion, AnimaWings will begin operating a new route between Bucharest and Rotterdam from July 13, with two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.

From Timișoara, the airline will launch flights to Copenhagen and Rotterdam on July 15. The Copenhagen service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the Rotterdam route will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

From Cluj-Napoca, AnimaWings will introduce direct flights to Vienna and Frankfurt starting July 17, with both routes operating twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Vienna and Frankfurt services will also offer a Business Class option.

AnimaWings said Timișoara now serves as its second operational base alongside Bucharest, with two aircraft and locally recruited crews, while Cluj-Napoca is considered a strategic market that could become an operational base in the coming seasons.

The newly delivered Airbus A220-300, registered YR-DUN, has 148 seats in Economy and Premium Economy configurations. The airline said the aircraft features wider seats, larger windows, LED ambient lighting, oversized overhead bins, and individual USB ports, while consuming up to 20-25% less fuel and generating lower emissions than previous-generation aircraft.

Launched in 2020 by the founders of Romanian tour operator Christian Tour, AnimaWings currently operates what it describes as the youngest fleet in Romania's aviation market. The airline plans to expand its fleet to 14 aircraft by the end of 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)