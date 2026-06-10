Wizz Air launches full summer schedule from Romania to Greek islands

Wizz Air announced the official launch of all of its seasonal routes from Romania to the Greek islands for the 2026 summer season. The low-cost carrier now operates 10 routes to six Greek islands from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, including the newly added destination of Kefalonia.

The airline said tickets are already available through its website and mobile app, with fares starting from RON 129.

From Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport, Wizz Air operates flights to Kefalonia, Corfu, Heraklion on Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, and Zakynthos. The launch of the Kefalonia route marks the airline's newest Greek island destination this summer.

Passengers departing from Cluj-Napoca can fly directly to Corfu, Heraklion, and Zakynthos, while travelers from Timișoara have access to direct flights to Zakynthos.

The Greek island network is part of a broader summer offering that also includes Mediterranean destinations such as Larnaca in Cyprus, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Nice in France, several Italian cities including Naples, Bari, Brindisi, and Catania, as well as destinations in Spain, Malta, and Turkey.

Wizz Air has been operating in Romania since 2006 and currently serves 220 routes from 14 Romanian airports, connecting the country with 83 destinations across 27 countries. The airline established nine operational bases in Romania and employs more than 1,600 people locally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)