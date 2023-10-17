Cinema: Canadian short film wins Animest Trophy in Romania

A Crab in the Pool, a Canadian production directed by Alexandra Myotte and Jean-Sébastien Hamel, won the trophy of this year's Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest. The prize places the winning short on the list of Oscar-eligible films, as voted on by members of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Animest is the only film festival in Romania that proposes films for the Oscars, since 2017, the organizers said. This year, more than 15,000 animation lovers and creators enjoyed the screenings and special events included in the 10-day festival program.

Armat, directed by Elodie Dermange, won the Anidoc section award for the best animated documentary short film.

Meanwhile, the feature film Tender Metalheads, signed by Carlos Perez-Reche and Joan Francesc Tomas Monfort, claimed the section's prize at this edition. The Spanish production was named Best Feature Film.

Zidane Roulette, directed by Emy Mirel Ivască, received the Best Romanian Film award. In the same section dedicated to local shorts, the jury also awarded a special mention to the animated documentary Devices, directed by Doru Mărgărit.

At the same time, Ethan Barrett's Rosemary A.D. (After Dad) received the Audience Award, and Amanda Bonaiuto's D'un Feu Secret won the Best Music Video (Animusic) prize.

The complete list of winners is available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)