Transport

AnimaWings to launch direct Bucharest–Geneva flights in March 2026

11 September 2025

Romanian air carrier AnimaWings will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Geneva starting March 23, 2026, becoming the only airline to operate nonstop services between the two cities, the company announced on Wednesday, September 10.

The route will run three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with 137 seats, including 12 in Business Class. 

Fares start from EUR 99.99 one way, with cabin baggage and free seat selection included, according to the company.

“Geneva is one of the most important international centers for business, diplomacy, and global conferences, as well as a key destination for the large Romanian community in Switzerland. By introducing this route, we are offering passengers a direct, fast, and comfortable connection that serves both corporate and personal needs,” stated AnimaWings president Marius Pandel.

The airline said the new service is part of its accelerated expansion strategy, aimed at strengthening Romania’s air links with major European hubs. This autumn, AnimaWings will operate 12 new international routes, including Munich, Prague, Sofia, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, and Dubai.

The air carrier, founded in 2020 and owned by Memento Group, has been rapidly expanding its fleet with Airbus A220 aircraft. It expects to operate 12 of the modern jets by the end of 2026, enhancing efficiency and connectivity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

