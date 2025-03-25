ANG Luxury Properties reports EUR 26 mln in sales and rentals in 2024, primarily in Bucharest

ANG Luxury Properties, a leading real estate company specializing in premium properties and exclusive transactions, said it achieved property sales and rentals worth approximately EUR 26 million in 2024. Over the past year, the company completed an average of 10 transactions per month, including 118 sales and 82 rentals, primarily in Bucharest, with a few transactions in Brașov county.

Among the year’s most notable deals were the sale of a plot of land in northern Bucharest for EUR 7 million, a villa in Izvorani - featuring lake access, a tennis court, and 10,000 sqm of land - sold for EUR 4 million, and an exclusive penthouse in northern Bucharest which fetched EUR 5 million.

Additionally, ANG facilitated the highest rental transaction on the market, securing a penthouse in the One Mircea Eliade building for EUR 20,000 per month.

“Luxury real estate continues to be a safe and efficient investment, even in dynamic political contexts or in times of global challenges,” said Nicoleta Manea, CEO of ANG Luxury Properties.

The company boasts a diversified portfolio, with premium properties listed at an estimated total value of around EUR 500 million, she added.

Founded 14 years ago by the family of entrepreneurs Nicoleta Manea and Alexandru Manea, ANG Luxury Properties, a company specialized in the sale and rental of luxury properties in Romania and abroad, is recognized by its clients as a leader in this field in Romania. It plans to expand into other markets such as Spain, the USA, Cyprus, and the United Arab Emirates.

ANG Luxury Properties is part of a larger group of family-owned businesses that also includes real estate developer Monarc, premium furniture retailer NOAM, and jewelry manufacturer Nestelli.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mishelmail9/Dreamstime.com)