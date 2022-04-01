Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Sports

 

 

Romania's Andreea Ana wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest

01 April 2022
Andreea Ana won a gold medal at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest on Thursday, March 31. She defeated Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets 7-5 in the 55 kg final, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced.

According to COSR, Andreea Ana is Romania's first senior European champion in women's wrestling.

"Congratulations, Andreea! We are proud of you!" - the Romanian Olympic Committee wrote on Facebook.

Ana is also the U23 world champion and the European U23 champion. Moreover, she has four other junior medals and has participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She is now training to win a medal in Paris.

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)

