Romania’s Andreea Ana wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest

Andreea Ana won a gold medal at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest on Thursday, March 31. She defeated Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets 7-5 in the 55 kg final, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced.

According to COSR, Andreea Ana is Romania's first senior European champion in women's wrestling.

"Congratulations, Andreea! We are proud of you!" - the Romanian Olympic Committee wrote on Facebook.

Ana is also the U23 world champion and the European U23 champion. Moreover, she has four other junior medals and has participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She is now training to win a medal in Paris.

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)