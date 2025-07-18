Romanian tax collection agency checks 2,800 companies for potential profit shifting

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced in a press release that it has started the procedure to verify potential profit shifting for 2,768 companies registered in Romania.

Thus, between July 17 and August 29, ANAF said it is collecting information on the type and amount of companies' expenses in the period 2020–2024, in order to update the fiscal risk analysis.

The tax agency explained that these analyses are complementary to SAF-T, emphasizing that it is the first analysis of this type to be carried out in Romania.

ANAF aims to centralize and consolidate available global data with disaggregated information declared directly by large and medium-sized taxpayers, for a better understanding of transfer mechanisms within multinational groups.

"ANAF has initiated a broad transformation process that, alongside digitalization, includes a strategic direction to ensure fair tax treatment for all taxpayers. In this context, the way in which companies declare profits obtained in Romania and pay their tax obligations is a major priority for analysis. Our objective is to analyze the available data in a rigorous and structured manner, before initiating control actions in cases where there are suspicions regarding the unjustified transfer of profits outside the country," reads the press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)