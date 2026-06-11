Ana Maria Andronic takes over as president of TechAngels after Marius Istrate takes on 3VC role

The board of angel investor network TechAngels has appointed Ana Maria Andronic as president. She will hold this mandate until the next internal elections, scheduled for next year, the organization announced.

She has been active in the Romanian startup ecosystem for more than 15 years. She co-founded Venture Connect, an initiative facilitating investments in tech startups, and is known as an active angel investor. Her profile combines investment experience with intellectual property expertise and practical involvement in transactions and exit processes in the tech startup space.

Ana Maria Andronic’s appointment follows the announcement that Marius Istrate, the organization’s previous president, would become a partner with European venture capital fund 3VC. He will continue to contribute to the association’s activity as a member of the Board.

In her new role, Andronic will “contribute to the further development of TechAngels as a relevant platform for angel investing, with a focus on strong investment opportunities, better-prepared founders, collaboration among investors, and stronger links with the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“As a community of investors, our mission is to create strong investment opportunities and meaningful returns. This means better-prepared companies, more capital attracted into the community, high-quality deal flow, and outcomes that inspire the next generation of founders and investors,” Ana Maria Andronic commented.

“We have built good things together for the tech angel investing scene, and I am glad we have a strong, engaged Board that is committed to moving things forward. There are important topics ahead of us, including dialogue with authorities on legislation impacting investments, collaboration with organizations that contribute to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and keeping TechAngels as a point of reference for founders at the beginning of their journey. Ana Maria Andronic has the experience, reputation, and energy needed to guide TechAngels through this stage, and she has our full support,” Marius Istrate, member of the TechAngels Board, said.

(Photo: Tech Angels)

simona@romania-insider.com