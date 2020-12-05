Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 09:57
People
Romanian researcher wins European Mathematical Society prize
12 May 2020
Romanian researcher Ana Caraiani is one of this year’s ten winners of the European Mathematical Society (EMS) prizes.

The ten EMS Prizes are awarded “to young researchers not older than 35 years, of European nationality or working in Europe, in recognition of excellent contributions in mathematics.”

Caraiani currently teaches at Imperial College London. After graduating from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest, she went on to study at Princeton, where she graduated Summa cum Laude in 2007. She holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Harvard University. She won the gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 2002 and 2003, and the silver medal in 2001.

Also among this year’s winners is Simion Filip, from the Republic of Moldova, a professor at the University of Chicago.

The full list of winners is available here.

Romanian Ciprian Manolescu, the 2019 recipient of the American Mathematical Society's E. H. Moore Research Article Prize, won the EMS prize four years ago, the Romanian Society of Mathematical Sciences explained in a Facebook post. 

(Photo: wwwf.imperial.ac.uk)

[email protected]

1
 

