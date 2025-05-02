European radiotherapy clinics chain with Romanian roots Amethyst changes owner

British investment fund Fremman Capital is acquiring the European radiotherapy clinics chain with Romanian roots Amethyst from its founding shareholders and the American investment firm The Rohatyn Group (TRG), according to Profit.ro.

Amethyst was founded in 2010 by Ludovic Robert, a French investor who used to be a shareholder in a big pharmaceutical company in Romania (A&D Pharma), and Avner Goldenberg, a shareholder in several companies in Romania, including the chain of dialysis clinics Nefromed.

Amethyst opened its first clinic in Romania and developed into one of the largest independent networks of cancer treatment centers in Europe. It now operates 19 centres in France, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Austria and treats over 50,000 patients annually.

To this are added 16 operational clinics in 6 countries (Austria, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, UK).

In 2019, the American investment firm The Rohatyn Group (TRG) became a shareholder of the Amethyst Radiotherapy network of radiotherapy clinics.

Last year, it attracted EUR 300 million in funding from Ares Management Corporation for investment in state-of-the-art radiotherapy technologies and the establishment of new treatment centers across Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)