Business

AmCham warns proposed turnover tax will inhibit investments in Romania

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The income tax, proposed by the government as part of the fiscal adjustment package, is, in fact, an "investment tax," the association of investors AmCham claims in a statement.

For companies, such a tax is an investment tax, not a turnover tax, as it will be covered by cutting investments, the association explains.

Furthermore, beyond the impact on each business, the new tax will reduce Romania's potential to attract significant new investments with high-added value, AmCham further argues. It will thus affect Romania's plan and opportunity to become a regional hub for companies interested in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

AmCham criticised the government's plans for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: preventing the development of to-be Romanian unicorns (companies), being paid by good taxpayers (valid for all taxes in general), increasing excessively the overall taxation rate, fueling inflation (as it will be paid by final consumers, eventually), deepening the already wide trade gap, and being a fix for the weak tax collection rate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AmCham Romania)

Read next
Normal
Business

AmCham warns proposed turnover tax will inhibit investments in Romania

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The income tax, proposed by the government as part of the fiscal adjustment package, is, in fact, an "investment tax," the association of investors AmCham claims in a statement.

For companies, such a tax is an investment tax, not a turnover tax, as it will be covered by cutting investments, the association explains.

Furthermore, beyond the impact on each business, the new tax will reduce Romania's potential to attract significant new investments with high-added value, AmCham further argues. It will thus affect Romania's plan and opportunity to become a regional hub for companies interested in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

AmCham criticised the government's plans for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: preventing the development of to-be Romanian unicorns (companies), being paid by good taxpayers (valid for all taxes in general), increasing excessively the overall taxation rate, fueling inflation (as it will be paid by final consumers, eventually), deepening the already wide trade gap, and being a fix for the weak tax collection rate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AmCham Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover