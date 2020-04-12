AmCham outlines US investors’ expectations ahead of general elections in Romania

AmCham Romania has shared with the political parties and their candidates running in the 2020 parliamentary elections its members' vision on the necessary measures for Romania's economic recovery and repositioning towards sustainable, mid to long term strategic priorities, as outlined in the new edition of the AmCham Priorities for Romania.

Maintaining the investment rating, finalizing public infrastructure projects in various stages of development, identifying a new model of convergence, and public administration reform are among the short-term economic policy priorities recommended by AmCham.

In the midterm, Romania must capitalize on the opportunity to reposition itself by increasing the relevance of its economy in the region, at the European and global level.

To consolidate its long-term economic and geostrategic relevance, Romania also needs a Country Project to define its regional and international role beyond 2030.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)