Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:37
Business

AmCham stresses RO Govt. should place OECD accession high on its agenda

27 January 2022
Romania's OECD accession may be a competitive advantage for the country, similar to its EU membership. Still, for this, the target must be turned into a leading priority on the Government's agenda, given that the accession timing mainly depends on each country's pace and capacity to implement reforms and meet the specific criteria, the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) said.

The OECD Council decided on January 25 to open accession discussions with six candidates to OECD Membership, including Bulgaria and Romania.

It is highly important that all the relevant Romanian institutions and representatives continue to make all necessary efforts for Romania to benefit from the OECD membership opportunities as soon as possible, AmCham argued.

"We consider this to be an important step towards Romania's alignment with the international standards of good governance and sustainable economic development, representing yet another anchor for launching and implementing much-needed reforms, long-awaited by the entire society," the American Chamber of Commerce statement reads. 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:37
Business

AmCham stresses RO Govt. should place OECD accession high on its agenda

27 January 2022
