Cereal farms with 18,000 ha in southern Romania change foreign owner

AMC Capital investment fund, which also owns the packaging producers Pet Star Holding and Pet Star Recycling, took over several farms in the southern part of the country (Teleorman) from the British investment company Spearhead International, owned by the American investment fund Paine Schwartz Partners.

The farms taken over are those of the companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Independenta G&T Perst, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac, Profit.ro reported. Their properties include over 18,000 hectares of farming land.

The AMC Capital IV Scsp Group is present, in Romania, only in the packaging industry, through Pet Star Holding and Pet Star Recycling.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)