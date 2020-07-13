Ro Insider
Culture
Central Romania: Ambulance for Monuments team works on refurbishment of Sighișoara fortress wall
13 July 2020
The volunteers of the Ambulance for Monuments, a project aimed at saving the country’s heritage, are working on refurbishing a section of the wall of the Sighișoara medieval fortress.

A five-meter section of the wall collapsed two years ago, but the refurbishment works started only this July.

After the wall collapsed, the local authorities enclosed the area, and the City Hall received the specialized expertise needed for the works to start. The Ambulance for Monuments offered to rebuild the wall in ten days.

The volunteers of the Ambulance work using simple materials and traditional techniques. They work free of charge, and the City Hall provides the construction materials.

The Local Council allotted RON 30,000 (EUR 6,185) for this project. If they had to pay for the entire refurbishment, it would have cost some RON 350,000 (EUR 72,164), Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The Ambulance for Monuments was launched in 2016 to rescue hundreds of heritage-listed buildings in Romania. This year, it was one of the winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards 2020, in the Education, Training and Awareness-Raising section. Prince Charles is among the supporters of the Ambulance for Monuments project.

(Photo: Municipiul Sighisoara Facebook Page)

[email protected]

