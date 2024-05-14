Romanian game studio Amber gives up state grant due to job creation commitments

Romanian video game developer Amber Studio announced that it gave up a EUR 2.7 million state grant as it found the creation of 120 workplaces in Botosani and Craiova was not sustainable, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"As a result of the global economic situation regarding the industry in which the company operates, but also the fact that it was not possible to support and create the number of eligible jobs for the Investment Project, voluntarily submitted the application for termination of financing [grant] agreement," according to the documents endorsed by the company's shareholders.

The grant was supposed to partly finance a EUR 4.6 million investment project.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)