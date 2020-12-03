Romania Insider
Romanian independent game developers Amber and Scorpius merge
12 March 2020
Bucharest-based game developer Amber, the largest independent game development company in Romania, will merge with Scorpius Games, another local independent game studio.

The Scorpius Games team will come with experience in Unreal Engine, a graphics engine that provides a suite of development tools for video game development, allowing Amber to consolidate its expertise as a multi-platform game developer.

“Last year, we worked together on advanced technologies based on Unreal Engine and we are pleased to take this relationship to the next level,” said Eugen Udrea, CEO of Scorpius Games.

“This mutual partnership develops our technical expertise, while also offering Scorpius Games access to our production capabilities. We will continue to develop their new video game, PositronX,” added Mihai Pohontu, CEO Amber.

The merger takes place in the context of Amber's sustained growth in the video game industry. Last month, the Romanian studio announced the opening of a new office in Mexico.

Amber has partnerships with Disney, NBC Universal, Paradox Interactive, Rovio, That Game Company, Raw Fury and many others. Some of the most popular gaming companies Amber has worked with or are still working with are Disney, Paradox Interactive, Rovio, NBC Universal, Kixeye, Glu, Kabam and That Game Company.

Amber has developed games such as Rumble Heroes, Link Twin, and Cinderella Free Fall and contributed to the development of successful titles such as Sky: Children of Light, Gorogoa and others.

(Photo courtesy of Amber Games)

[email protected]

Normal
1
 

