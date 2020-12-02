Romania Insider
Romania’s game developer Amber opens office in Mexico
12 February 2020
Bucharest-based game developer Amber, the largest independent game development company in Romania, announced plans to open a new office in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Amber Mexico will provide a full range of video game development services, with an initial focus on testing (QA) and art.

This is the fifth studio that Amber opens, the most recent being the one in Botosani, in northeastern Romania, opened in October last year, which currently has over 30 testers and test leaders. By the end of 2020, Amber estimates that it will have over 500 specialists in the 5 offices around the world. The company also has offices in Bucharest, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Amber aims to become a leading creative agency for the video game development industry by providing premium services from the 5 offices in Romania, the United States and now Mexico. An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, time zone aligned to many of our partners, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Guadalajara. This new location will extend Amber’s reach in international development and publishing, gaining access to new markets and partnerships,” said Mihai Pohontu, Amber CEO.

Amber Mexico will be led by Jorge Suarez, highly experienced in the video game industry, with over 16 years experience, who will implement the strategy of developing the new studio. The studio has already started the recruitment process, aiming to attract 50 testers and artists specialized in User Interface, 2D and 3D animation by the end of this year. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Amber)

