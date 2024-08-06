Game developer Amber acquires Colombian studio Madbricks

Amber, a video game development agency headquartered in Bucharest with offices worldwide, has acquired the Colombian game studio Madbricks as part of its strategy to develop a global network of studios, with a focus on emerging markets.

The acquisition builds on the two parties’ successful collaboration, as Amber and Madbricks have worked together in the past on various projects with great results, the company said. It is also representative of “Amber’s new initiative to foster a collaborative approach to co-development, as it seeks to expand its global workforce by integrating external studios.”

“We were impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the Madbricks team during our past collaboration, so this acquisition is a natural next step in our relationship. Emerging markets are part of our DNA, and Madbricks will solidify our presence in the South American games industry landscape,” Mihai Pohonțu, CEO of Amber, said.

“For Madbricks, becoming part of Amber means bigger projects and the opportunity to learn from a developed organization like Amber,” Miguel Benavides, CEO at Madbricks, said. “We pride ourselves on our ability to generate a fast-paced high production value pipeline, and we believe that joining Amber, with its vast, global resources, will tighten our efficiency even further and allow us to fully realize our vision for the company and local industry.”

Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Madbricks specializes in co-development and full development across multiple genres and platforms. Over the past ten years, it has grown to a team of 40 people and has successfully shipped games on every major platform, from mobile to PC and console. It has a track record of creating games for Voodoo, ByteDance, and Maximum Games.

Amber, founded in 2013 in the Romanian capital, has offices in Botoșani, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Bogotá, Montreal, Manila, and Kyiv. It is structured as a network of studios with different specializations, offering a wide range of video game development solutions, including complete product delivery, co-development, platform conversion, live operations, and support services. Amber currently employs more than 850 and, through its partners, maintains a global talent network of 3,400+ specialists.

Amber has worked or continues to work with gaming companies such as Amazon, King, Big Fish Games, Disney, N3twork, Rovio, Warner Media, and That Game Company. It has developed games such as Tetris Beat, Super Spy Ryan, Formula E: High Voltage, PositronX, and Link Twin, and has contributed to developing titles such as Sky: Children of Light, Nascar Heat 5, Secret Neighbor, Wild Things, and others.

(Photo: Mykhailo Polenok/ Dreamstime)

