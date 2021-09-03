Amazon to open three other offices in Romania, hire 500

US tech company Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, will open three other offices locally, one in Timișoara and two others in Iași, the company said.

It also plans to hire 500 people by the end of the year, adding to a local team of more than 2,500 employees.

The Timișoara office, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2021, will focus on the Amazon Devices line, which includes the Ring security devices.

A new Iași office will open towards the end of the year in the current campus. It will be the first to host the Retail Business Support department, which makes sure that Amazon products and their availability are optimized for clients and supports the sale partners and product teams.

In 2023, Amazon will move to Palas Campus in Iași, where the entire local team will be consolidated. The new office in Palas Campus will host the Compliance Ops, Retail Business Support, Creative Ops & Production, Imaging Support, Customer Behavior Analytics, Information Security & Privacy, Compliance Tech, AWS Global IT, and Content Creation Tools teams.

Amazon and its AWS division already have an office in Bucharest, hosting the Engineering Center, Technology Development, Speech and Language Solutions for Alexa teams, and the Alexa Product Testing.

“We are very happy to open the new offices and add another 500 jobs in Timișoara and Iași. The new offices come with many opportunities for software and operations professionals, who will have the chance to innovate and improve our products and services supporting Amazon clients all over the world,” Octavian Tănase, general manager of Amazon Romania, said.

Amazon opened the first office in Romania in 2005 and has invested more than EUR 100 million locally since then.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

