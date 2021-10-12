Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

RO electro-IT retailer buys land in northern Bucharest to build its biggest store

12 October 2021
Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, controlled by businessman Dan Ostahie, bought a hectare of land in the corporate district Pipera in northern Bucharest, just across the street from its headquarters, Profit.ro reported.

The company plans to use the land for building its largest store. The land, located between the former Gelcap Voluntari drug factory and the eMAG headquarters, was put up for sale by Eurobank several years ago.

The most recent sale price of the land was EUR 3.9 mln. Altex Romania has now bought the 10,000-square-meter lot and has already designed a shopping center with a built-up area of about 5,800 square meters, spread over two floors, which will house the largest Altex store.

(Photo: Yukniphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Editor's picks