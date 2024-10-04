Romanian aluminium producer Alro invests EUR 2.7 mn in new facility  

Alro Slatina (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe by production capacity, has put into operation a new aluminium processing facility, following an investment of RON 13.7 mn (EUR 2.7mn).

In conjunction with the launch of Cutsmart Systems, Alro is also announcing a comprehensive brand-revitalizing initiative that is under implementation.

Cutsmart Systems, which will diversify the company's production range, will focus on high-precision cutting of aluminium products, adapted to the specific needs of customers from various industries.

"This facility will not only expand our capabilities but also help us respond with higher efficiency to the increasingly complex demands of our customers. Moreover, the new facility contributes to the decrease of CO2 emissions by optimizing the transportation and by supplying the exact metal quantity that is necessary," said Marin Cilianu, Alro's Chief Executive Officer.

With its advanced technology, Cutsmart Systems is designed to handle high-volume, precise cuts, ensuring that customers receive bespoke solutions of the highest quality.

This development is part of Alro's broader strategy to continuously enhance its product range.

In the last 20 years, the company has made investments of over USD 900 mn in technology, efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint.

(Photo: the company)

