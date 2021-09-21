Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Austria's Alpla finds partners for EUR 7.5 mln PET recycling plant in Romania

21 September 2021
Austrian plastic packaging manufacturer Alpla, the largest player in the European industry with five production units in Romania, has entered a partnership with the Romanian company Ecohelp and the Swiss company United Polymer Trading (UPT) for the construction of a PET recycling unit in Târgu Mureș (central Romania).

The investment is estimated at EUR 7.5 mln, and the three partners will contribute equally.

Alpla, Ecohelp and UPT will set up, for this purpose, a new joint venture, called PET Recycling Team Târgu Mureș.

It still needs the competition council’s permit.

The factory will have a recycling capacity of 15,000 tonnes of PET per year.

Ecohelp will contribute to the mixed project with the raw material, namely PET flakes, further used to produce recycled PET granules (rPET).

Alpla will contribute as a recycling specialist and a manufacturer of preforms and PET bottles. UPT owns the PET recycling line and will deal with the sale of recycled and processed materials. 

