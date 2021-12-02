Alpha Bank Romania's profit "above target" in Jan-Sep

Alpha Bank Romania reported a gross profit of EUR 20.1 mln, "above expectations," in the first nine months of 2021.

Between January and September 2021, the production of new mortgages registered an annual advance of 41%, the mortgage loan portfolio thus exceeding the threshold of 1.3 billion euros.

At the end of September 2021, Alpha Bank's loan portfolio in Romania stood at EUR 2.7 bln, 1.5% more compared to the same period last year.

"Robust business activity in the retail segment materialized in an annual growth rate of new mortgage sales of 41% to EUR 1.3 bln and was the main engine of portfolio growth," a bank's report, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, reads.

A similar performance was obtained in the consumer loans segment, with new sales doubling in the first nine months compared to the same period of 2020.

Alpha Bank Romania is a member of Alpha Bank Group, one of the largest banking and financial groups in Greece.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

