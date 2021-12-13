Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

 

Romanian electronics distributor Visual Fan enters e-vehicle market

13 December 2021
Visual Fan (BVB: ALW), the Romanian company that operates the electronics brands Allview (phones, smart TVs) and more recently AKAI, announced that it is going to distribute electric vehicles as well.

Visual EV, the company that will deal with the new business line, will unveil the first model to be available on the Romanian market on December 16.

It will be the medium-sized SUV model Skywell ET5 of the Chinese company Skyworth. On the Chinese market, the model costs EUR 21,200, not including optional equipment, Economica.net reported.

It is still not very clear whether the car sold on the Romanian market by Visual EV will bear the Skywell logo or have its own brand, given that the model was also launched in Europe under other names, according to Profit.ro.

Allview will deliver maintenance and service for the imported e-vehicles Under a partnership with the local car dealer Brady, who is currently part of the Skoda network.

