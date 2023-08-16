Visually impaired athlete Alexandru Bologa from Cluj, Romania, has won his fourth European championship title in para judo. Bologa, who competes in the 73-kilogram category, defeated German athlete Lennart Sass in the final at the European Para Judo Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The match was close throughout, but Bologa managed to secure a waza-ari in the final seconds to win the gold medal.

This is the fourth European championship title for Bologa, who is also a two-time Paralympic medalist.

"I feel very good because these results give me even more confidence for the Paralympic Games next year in Paris," said Bologa after the match, quoted by Cluj24.ro. "It's a unique sensation, an extraordinary feeling to win the fourth continental title."

In addition to Alex Bologa, Romania was also represented at the European Para Judo Championships by Daniel Vargoczki. He finished in a commendable seventh place in the 90-kilogram category.

Alex Bologa's victory is a major boost for Romanian para judo ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Bologa is now one of the favorites to win a medal in Paris, and he will be hoping to add to his collection of European and Paralympic medals next year.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IPC/Facebook)