Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

French air carrier Air France will operate 17 weekly flights on the Bucharest-Paris route from July.

The company currently flies eight times a week between the Romanian capital and Paris, and the number is set to increase to 15, respectively 17 weekly flights between July 5 and August 8, 2021, the airline announced, according to News.ro.

“The Bucharest-Paris air route is one of the oldest and longest running options for Romanians. We operated during the communist period, during economically unstable periods, and we also operated during the pandemic. But the time has come to increase the number of flights and to overcome the ‘emergency’ operations,” said Razvan Răduţ, country sales manager of Air France KLM Romania and Bulgaria.

This summer, from the Charles de Gaulle Airport, Air France will also fly to Tangiers and Agadir (Morocco), Monastir (Tunisia), Valletta (Malta), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Corfu and Rhodes (Greece) from July 5. Also, from the Orly Airport, the airline will fly to Bari (Italy) as of May 31, and Ibiza (Spain) and Algiers (Algeria) as of June 28.

New routes have also been announced from other airports in France, such as Marseille, from where the air carrier will fly to Catania (Italy) from June 26 and Corfu (Greece) from July 19. Flights to London and Tunisia will be operated from the Nice airport starting June 28.

“Seasonal routes are in addition to those already operated by Air France, a company that has resumed more than 80% of flights on its normal network since June last year,” the company said.

