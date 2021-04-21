Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

21 April 2021
French air carrier Air France will operate 17 weekly flights on the Bucharest-Paris route from July.

The company currently flies eight times a week between the Romanian capital and Paris, and the number is set to increase to 15, respectively 17 weekly flights between July 5 and August 8, 2021, the airline announced, according to News.ro.

“The Bucharest-Paris air route is one of the oldest and longest running options for Romanians. We operated during the communist period, during economically unstable periods, and we also operated during the pandemic. But the time has come to increase the number of flights and to overcome the ‘emergency’ operations,” said Razvan Răduţ, country sales manager of Air France KLM Romania and Bulgaria.

This summer, from the Charles de Gaulle Airport, Air France will also fly to Tangiers and Agadir (Morocco), Monastir (Tunisia), Valletta (Malta), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Corfu and Rhodes (Greece) from July 5. Also, from the Orly Airport, the airline will fly to Bari (Italy) as of May 31, and Ibiza (Spain) and Algiers (Algeria) as of June 28.

New routes have also been announced from other airports in France, such as Marseille, from where the air carrier will fly to Catania (Italy) from June 26 and Corfu (Greece) from July 19. Flights to London and Tunisia will be operated from the Nice airport starting June 28.

“Seasonal routes are in addition to those already operated by Air France, a company that has resumed more than 80% of flights on its normal network since June last year,” the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

