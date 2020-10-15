Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 14:12
Business

Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

15 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the founder of Eurolines group, was reelected president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) after a general meeting of the members on Tuesday, October 13.

Andreas Lier, CEO BASF Romania, and Christian von Albrichsfeld, Country Manager of Continental Automotive Romania, are the new vicepresidents. The other members of the Board of Directors are Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Florin Sabou (Sialtpro), Michael Beier (CLAAS Regional Center South East Europe), Peter Zeilinger (OMV Petrom), Daniel Gross (REWE România), Iuliu Cadar (DRM Dräxlmaier Romania Sisteme Electrice), and Marco Alpert (Wiebe Romania).

Sebastian Metz continues as general manager of AHK Romania.

Mihai Boldijar (Robert Bosch), Wargha Enayati (Intermedicas), Roland Ruffing (Metro Cash&Carry Romania), and Titus Löw (Siemens) have left the AHK Romania board after their mandates expired.

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) represents the interests of German companies in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK Romania currently has about 600 members.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 14:12
Business

Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

15 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the founder of Eurolines group, was reelected president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) after a general meeting of the members on Tuesday, October 13.

Andreas Lier, CEO BASF Romania, and Christian von Albrichsfeld, Country Manager of Continental Automotive Romania, are the new vicepresidents. The other members of the Board of Directors are Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Florin Sabou (Sialtpro), Michael Beier (CLAAS Regional Center South East Europe), Peter Zeilinger (OMV Petrom), Daniel Gross (REWE România), Iuliu Cadar (DRM Dräxlmaier Romania Sisteme Electrice), and Marco Alpert (Wiebe Romania).

Sebastian Metz continues as general manager of AHK Romania.

Mihai Boldijar (Robert Bosch), Wargha Enayati (Intermedicas), Roland Ruffing (Metro Cash&Carry Romania), and Titus Löw (Siemens) have left the AHK Romania board after their mandates expired.

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) represents the interests of German companies in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK Romania currently has about 600 members.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high