Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the founder of Eurolines group, was reelected president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) after a general meeting of the members on Tuesday, October 13.

Andreas Lier, CEO BASF Romania, and Christian von Albrichsfeld, Country Manager of Continental Automotive Romania, are the new vicepresidents. The other members of the Board of Directors are Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Florin Sabou (Sialtpro), Michael Beier (CLAAS Regional Center South East Europe), Peter Zeilinger (OMV Petrom), Daniel Gross (REWE România), Iuliu Cadar (DRM Dräxlmaier Romania Sisteme Electrice), and Marco Alpert (Wiebe Romania).

Sebastian Metz continues as general manager of AHK Romania.

Mihai Boldijar (Robert Bosch), Wargha Enayati (Intermedicas), Roland Ruffing (Metro Cash&Carry Romania), and Titus Löw (Siemens) have left the AHK Romania board after their mandates expired.

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) represents the interests of German companies in Romania. Founded in 2002, AHK Romania currently has about 600 members.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)