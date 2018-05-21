Romanian handball team AHC Potaissa Turda win Men’s Challenge Cup

Romanian handball team AHC Potaissa Turda won the Men’s Challenge Cup on Sunday, May 20, although they had been defeated by Greek team AEK Athens with the score of 27-26 (11-18) in the second leg of the finals.

The Romanian team had won the first leg at home by 11 goals and thus secured the first European trophy in the club’s history.

Last year, AHC Potaissa Turda lost the final to Sporting CP from Portugal.

AHC Potaissa Turda became the second Romanian team to win their maiden European Cup title this season. Earlier this month, SCM Craiova won the Women’s EHF Cup for their first European trophy.

