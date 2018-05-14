Romanian handball teams win bronze and gold in Champions League and EHF Cup

Romanian women’s handball team CSM Bucharest won the bronze medal in this year’s edition of the Champions League after finishing third in the final four tournament that took place in Budapest last weekend.

CSM Bucharest, starring Cristina Neagu, lost the semifinal match against Hungarian hosts Gyor (20-26) but won the bronze medal match against Russian team Rostov (31-30). Gyor won the Champions League for the second year in a row after a tight final match with Vardar Skopje (27-26).

CSM Bucharest won the Champions League in 2016 and finished second last year.

Meanwhile, local team SCM Craiova won the EHF Cup, the second European club competition, after a 30-25 victory at home against Norwegian club Vipers Kristiansand. In the away match, SCM Craiova had lost 22-26.

[email protected]

(photo source: CSM Bucuresti Oficial on Facebook)