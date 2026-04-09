Romanian group Agroland eyes 300 Mega stores by 2028

Agroland, present in the retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition sectors, plans to open between 15 and 20 stores under the Mega brand yearly to pass the benchmark of 300 units by 2028, it said.

Agroland recently opened a Mega store in Cumpăna, in Constanța county, bringing the network of stores under this brand to 41 units. The opening is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate its presence in areas with high agricultural potential, it said.

The 250 sqm store opened following an investment of approximately EUR 180,000, not including merchandise stocks. It brings the company’s network of stores in Constanța county to eight, two of which are in the Mega format.

Agroland, founded by Horia Cardoș, began its activity in 1997 as a small network of stores serving farmers. Today, through its Agroland Retail division, the group operates a network of over 250 stores specializing in products for gardening, farming, and pet care.

The Agroland Food division integrates existing farms, the egg processing facility, breeding farms, and hatcheries. The Agroland Agribusiness division manages feed mills, the distribution of agricultural inputs, grain trading, as well as seed production and selection.

The shares of Agroland Business System and Agroland Agribusiness have been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2021.

(Photo: the company)

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