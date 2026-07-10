Bucharest Exchange-listed agribusiness Agroland Group posts growth in Q2 of 2026

The Agroland Group (BVB: AG), which operates in the retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition sectors, reported solid operating results in the second quarter of 2026.

The evolution was driven by accelerated growth in the egg production segment, the expansion of the Agribusiness division’s production capacity, and the positive performance of its retail network. The group reported growth across all three divisions in Q2 2026: a 53% increase in eggs sold, a 43% increase in feed production, and a 7% increase in the number of customers in stores

“Our retail network continues to attract more customers, and despite the current market conditions, the trend in average receipt value shows that investments in expanding the MEGA format are beginning to translate into commercial performance,” said Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland Group.

The Food Division posted the strongest growth in Q2 2026. The poultry facility in Mihailesti sold a total of 27.3 million eggs in the second quarter of the year, 53% more than in the same period of 2025. This growth was also supported by a 15% increase in the average selling price, as demand for eggs continued to remain high.

The Agribusiness Division witnessed growth as well. The Group’s two feed mills, in Caransebeș and Isalnita, produced a total of 10,395 metric tons in Q2 2026, up 43% compared to the same period last year and 36% compared to the first quarter of 2026. As a result, average quarterly production rose from 4,526 metric tons in 2024 to 7,215 metric tons in 2025, reaching 9,013 metric tons in the first half of 2026. In the first six months of the year, cumulative feed production totaled 18,027 metric tons, 25% higher than the level recorded in the same period of 2025.

The Retail Division also reported positive results. As of the end of June 2026, the Agroland network comprised 264 stores, including 218 traditional stores and 46 MEGA-format stores. In Q2 2026, the Group’s stores recorded 1.5 million customer visits, up 7% compared to the same period last year, while the average receipt value reached 95 lei, 4% higher than in Q2 2025.

Additionally, in the first half of the year, the Agroland network attracted 2.2 million customers, a 5% increase compared to H1 2025, and the average receipt value rose to RON 90, up 2% compared to the same period last year.

According to its Vision 2030 plan, Agroland aims to expand the poultry farm in Mihailesti to a capacity of 900,000 laying hens by 2027 and expand the retail network to reach 300 stores by the end of 2028.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)