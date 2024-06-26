Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group Agroland Business System announced that its feed factory in Caransebeș will be transformed into the largest certified organic feed factory in Romania. The transition from conventional feed production to organic feed represented an investment of EUR 200,000 that mainly focused on refurbishing the equipment within the factory and renovating the silos and buildings.

The feed factory in Caransebeș was acquired in 2022 and involved a RON 5 million investment. Following the certification, it will operate under a new entity, Agroland Organic.

The utilization of organic feed production will have two directions, with the majority of products to be sold to organic laying hens and organic broiler farms. The other channel will include sales to small breeders through the network of over 240 Agroland stores, the company said.

Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland Business System, commented: “Our endeavor continues with the transformation of the Caransebeș factory into the largest certified organic feed factory in Romania. Through this, we will be able to source raw materials from a significant number of farmers in the western part of the country who produce organic grains, reducing their dependence on grain traders from Western Europe.”

In addition, Agroland also plans to acquire a small organic egg producer, a farm with a maximum capacity of approximately 10,000 hens. The targeted annual production is about 3 million organic eggs.

Moreover, as part of its strategy to focus on organic products, the company will certify its own organic farm in Timiș county in the coming months, with a maximum capacity of 10,000 hens. Currently, the farm’s area is in the process of certification, while modifications will be made to the existing shelters to meet organic requirements.

“Our objective in this segment is to become the largest organic egg producer in Romania in the coming years, with a potential market share of 30%, by establishing organic farms across the country,” stated Horia Cardoș.

At the same time, Agroland also announced plans to introduce a new line of business, modular slaughterhouses for poultry and rabbits, which says it will be the first project of its kind in Romania.

“Combined with organic feeds, genetics, and modular slaughterhouses, this investment will create a complete infrastructure to support sustainable organic food production in small and medium-sized farms in Romania,” reads the press release.

Agroland was founded in 2009 in Timișoara by entrepreneur Horia Cardoș and today operates a network of over 240 specialized stores selling products for the garden, farm, and pets. Also, the company owns the Mihăilești Avicola platform, which produces consumer eggs and day-old chicks. This platform comprises six farms spread over 30 hectares in Giurgiu county.

The company is also active in the technology area through AgTech TM by Agroland,

Agroland Business System is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of March 1, 2021, and trades under the symbol AG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Agroland)