Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

RO farming group Holde Agri closer to EUR 40 mln financing after listing

09 October 2020
Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian group of companies active in agriculture that recently listed its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange, will contract several loans and financing facilities in a total amount of over EUR 38 million, Profit.ro reported.

Its market capitalization is currently RON 58 mln (EUR 12 mln).

Nine companies under the Holde umbrella will contract the financing. They will use the funds for working capital, the purchase of agricultural equipment, land, storage capacity, base upgrades, and fuel.

The group's shareholders approved the operation in early September. Holde Agri Invest was set up in 2016 by four Romanian entrepreneurs: Liviu Zagan, Robert Maxim, Matei Georgescu, and Alexandru Covrig. In 2017, the founders joined forces with local asset management company Certinvest. Together, they established the innovative business model behind Holde Agri Invest in 2018.

Soon, the company attracted an external investment from Vertical Seven Group, founded by entrepreneurs Iulian Circiumaru and Andrei Cretu, and then bought its first farm.

Before its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's ArRO market, Holde attracted RON 22 mln (EUR 4.5 mln) from investors through two private placements, in December 2019 and June 2020.

23 September 2020
Business
Italian insurer Generali invests in Romania’s agriculture, wine sectors
23 September 2020
Business
Italian insurer Generali invests in Romania’s agriculture, wine sectors
