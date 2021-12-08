Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 08:23
Business

African multinational takes over to cultivate 13,700 ha in southern Romania

08 December 2021
African Industries Group (AIG), a multinational holding originating in Nigeria and owned by Raj Gupta and Alok Gupta, will take over three Romanian companies in the southern part of the country (Calarasi County) that own ​​13,700 hectares and a storage capacity of almost 40,000 tonnes.

The African investor pledges to bring modern technology that it already uses in its farms. The investor will use Romanian land and Romanian financing but African know-how.

“Our goal is to invest in farm automation and technology, including through the implementation of specialized know-how. We already have modern weather stations, satellite imagery and various methods for accurately monitoring processes on our farms. Through our company Agroconcept, we bring the most advanced agricultural equipment of various top global brands, which gives us a unique position in Romania," Raj Gupta said, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The three farms are currently owned by Dutch-registered Thames Farming Enterprises. The African group contracted EUR 49.4 mln syndicated loan from Banca Transilvania (lead arranger) and OTP bank Romania to finance the deal.

AIG holding has been present in Romania since 2015 and owns 2,300 hectares in Teleorman County.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Ivanov/Dreamstime.com)

