Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 08:06
Real Estate

AFI Europe Romania seeks more lucrative segments: apartment rental

26 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Visibly driven by the sluggish activity in its main markets (commercial and office), AFI Europe Romania bought just over a hectare of land in the overcrowded Pipera area in northern Bucharest, where it plans to build 450 apartments and rent them.

It is a proven recipe for success, tested for decades by the Romanians that have used their savings to buy apartments to derive a slightly better yield compared to the dismal (sometimes real negative, such as now) bank deposit interest rates.

On a larger scale, but following the same business plan labelled as Built-to-Rent concept, AFI Europe paid some EUR 12 mln to Impetum Group for the land and will develop the project itself.

"This transaction is in full accordance with our strategy to diversify our portfolio in Romania by increasing the residential component," explained Doron Klein, CEO of AFI Europe Romania and the Czech Republic, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The target market: "young people, dynamic people and families looking for more mobility and flexibility in the selection process of an apartment, carefully choosing the owner who can offer, in the same place, access to a number of attractive services and facilities for its tenants," adds Doron Klein.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 08:06
Real Estate

AFI Europe Romania seeks more lucrative segments: apartment rental

26 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Visibly driven by the sluggish activity in its main markets (commercial and office), AFI Europe Romania bought just over a hectare of land in the overcrowded Pipera area in northern Bucharest, where it plans to build 450 apartments and rent them.

It is a proven recipe for success, tested for decades by the Romanians that have used their savings to buy apartments to derive a slightly better yield compared to the dismal (sometimes real negative, such as now) bank deposit interest rates.

On a larger scale, but following the same business plan labelled as Built-to-Rent concept, AFI Europe paid some EUR 12 mln to Impetum Group for the land and will develop the project itself.

"This transaction is in full accordance with our strategy to diversify our portfolio in Romania by increasing the residential component," explained Doron Klein, CEO of AFI Europe Romania and the Czech Republic, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The target market: "young people, dynamic people and families looking for more mobility and flexibility in the selection process of an apartment, carefully choosing the owner who can offer, in the same place, access to a number of attractive services and facilities for its tenants," adds Doron Klein.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest