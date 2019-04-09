AFI Europe reportedly plans more office space in AFI Cotroceni complex in Bucharest

Israeli developer AFI Europe, the owner of the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping mall, reportedly considers squeezing another 30,000-sqm office building next to the shopping mall, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The new building could be developed in front of the mall entrance marked by the sphere hosting Imax. The cinema hall would be integrated in the new building.

The new building comes in addition to a broader extension of the mixed retail-office project that will be built on the plot of 4.5 hectares next to the shopping mall, where AFI can develop up to 100,000 sqm. AFI officials did not wish to comment on the plans to expand the offices within AFI Palace Cotroceni project.

Through the new investment, AFI would once again bet on one of the "hottest" office centers in Bucharest, where three complexes, AFI Park (70.000 sqm), Global Business Center (10,300 sqm) and Campus 6.1 (22,600 sqm ) host more than 10,000 employees within a narrow spot of the city. In the same area, both Skanska and River Development, the developer of The Light project, plan to strongly expand the office projects they are already working on.

(Photo source: the company)