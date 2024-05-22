Affidea completes MedEuropa Romania acquisition, opens EUR 15 mln radiotherapy center in Iași

Pan-European healthcare provider Affidea Group announced that it completed the acquisition of cancer care provider MedEuropa Romania. It is also set to inaugurate a new radiotherapy center in Iași at the end of the month, following an investment of EUR 15 million.

With the completion of the MedEuropa acquisition and the addition of the new cancer care center in Iași, Affidea reaches 58 centers across Romania.

The company said the acquisition “marks a significant advancement in its mission to enhance the continuum of cancer care for oncological patients throughout Romania.”

The new MedEuropa center in Iași, eastern Romania, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and will provide, besides radiotherapy, daily hospitalization for oncology patients, as well as consultations for cancer treatment. The team includes 7 radiation oncologists, 5 medical physicists, and dedicated administrative staff.

Guy Blomfield, Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Affidea, stated: "The successful acquisition of MedEuropa Romania and the opening of our new radiotherapy center in Iasi add to our growing network, reaching today 362 centers across 15 countries in Europe.”

(Photo source: Affidea)