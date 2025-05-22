Romania's electoral authority affirms integrity of 2025 presidential election process

Romania's Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) confirmed on May 21 that the 2025 presidential elections were conducted in a climate of integrity, fairness, and transparency. It also rejected recent online accusations made by the losing candidate as "completely false and unfounded."

In a statement issued on May 21, the AEP emphasised that the electoral process adhered to the highest European and international standards, citing comprehensive security measures and the use of advanced information technology systems. These included SIMPV, SICPV, and ADV platforms, all of which reportedly met legislative, technical, and operational requirements.

A blockchain-based solution was also implemented, which the AEP said made interference with data flows "impossible."

"All activities for the organisation of the second round of the presidential elections were carried out under normal conditions and without interruption," the AEP stated, citing compliance with Law no. 370/2004 and Government Emergency Ordinance no. 1/2025.

According to the authority, no incidents capable of distorting the election outcome were reported, and no official complaints regarding the vote results were registered. International observers present in both domestic and foreign polling stations confirmed the absence of irregularities, according to the AEP.

The authority criticised what it described as the dissemination of false information aimed at undermining public trust in democratic processes. It warned that such disinformation tactics pose a threat to electoral integrity.

"In the current information climate dominated by techniques and tactics aimed at spreading disinformation [...] the AEP emphasises the importance of informing voters correctly and from official sources," the statement said.

The AEP also expressed appreciation for the cooperation among institutions with electoral responsibilities, thanking election office staff, civil society, and media for their contributions to the successful conduct of the elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)