Romanian electoral authority accuses Bucharest mayor of undeclared financing in presidential campaign

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in Romania has notified the General Prosecutor's Office regarding three irregularities found in the electoral campaign of Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan, one of the three leading presidential candidates besides the ruling coalition's candidate Crin Antonescu and the far-right leader George Simion, according to Hotnews.ro.

Among the irregularities, Nicușor Dan allegedly obtained donations worth over RON 3 million (around EUR 650,000) that he did not declare. He also reportedly used a City Hall car for electoral purposes, while his electoral staff placed unauthorized banners (stickers) with the slogan "Honest man!" on the windows of the Cișmigiu Hotel.

For these deeds, Dan can be charged fines or confiscation of the funds.

The electoral staff of Nicușor Dan said that the AEP had not notified them of the alleged irregularities and implied political bias.

"We have not been provided with such a document by the Permanent Electoral Authority. The information published by the media appears to be a draft of an internal working document of the AEP based on subjective and unfounded suspicions. [...] This is not the first time in this campaign that the AEP has had a biased attitude. There is a suspicion that this unsigned document was leaked to the press with the aim of defaming candidate Nicușor Dan," according to Bucharest mayor's electoral staff, quoted by G4media.ro.

