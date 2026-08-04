Romanian Adrem to take over energy infrastructure player Electroechipament Industrial Group

Romanian energy sector player Adrem announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Electroechipament Industrial Group (EEI Group), a Romanian company building energy infrastructure.

The transaction is subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. Until all required approvals have been obtained, Adrem Group and EEI Group will continue to operate as entirely independent businesses.

The founders and the current management team will remain actively involved in the company's operations following completion of the transaction to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in relationships with employees, customers and business partners.

Romania's energy sector is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, driven by significant investment in infrastructure, digitalization and new technologies. Against this backdrop, the two organizations believe that developing a strong entrepreneurial group with deep expertise and a long-term vision will benefit both customers and the wider industry.

"After many years dedicated to building this business, we wanted to find a partner that understood not only the value of the company, but also the values on which it was built. We chose Adrem because we share the same vision of what it takes to build a resilient company that stands the test of time, with respect for people, customers and the responsibility we have towards the future," Iancu Suteanu, CEO and co-founder of EEI, explained.

"We appreciate the trust that EEI's founders have placed in us through this decision. For us, this proposed transaction is not simply about expanding a business, but about continuing a successful entrepreneurial story and creating the opportunity to build the next stage of growth together. We believe strong organizations are built around people and shared values, and these are the principles that will underpin this partnership," Corneliu Bodea, CEO of Adrem, said.

Adrem has more than 33 years of experience in developing, modernizing and digitalizing energy infrastructure. Employing around 1,600 people and operating nationwide, the group provides integrated solutions for electricity distribution operators, power producers, energy suppliers and consumers.

Electroechipament Industrial (EEI) is a Romanian entrepreneurial company with more than 30 years of experience in developing energy infrastructure. It specializes in the design, construction and commissioning of electrical substations and power networks, industrial automation systems and electrical installations.

(Photo: Adrem)

simona@romania-insider.com