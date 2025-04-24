The Admissions Center for the new Mark Twain International School campus in Cosmopolis is now open

News from Companies

Mark Twain International School (Mark Twain IS), the first private school in Romania to offer a dual curriculum, officially announces the opening of its Admissions Center for the new campus currently under construction in Ilfov. This marks an important step in expanding the international educational network beyond Bucharest, meeting the needs of families living in the northern area of the capital who are seeking a quality education option closer to home. The campus is being developed in partnership with Opus Land Development and represents an investment of over €10 million.

Located within the newly opened Art Gallery at Cosmopolis Plaza – a modern space that brings together art, community, and education – the Admissions Center serves as the first point of contact for parents interested in enrolling their children in the future campus, set to open in September 2025.

The new Mark Twain IS Cosmopolis Campus will be situated on the Ring Road, on the border between Tunari and Ștefăneștii de Jos, on a plot of nearly one hectare, right next to Lake Crețuleasca. With a built area of 8,000 sqm, the green campus will host Kindergarten, Primary, and Middle School units, offering a total capacity of 800 students.

„Opening the admissions center brings us one step closer to launching a project we wholeheartedly believe in. The Cosmopolis campus is our tangible response to the needs of families in Ilfov who are seeking a high-quality international education for their children—without the daily stress of commuting to Bucharest. We want to give parents a real alternative: a modern learning environment, exceptional teachers, and a complete academic journey, right in the heart of their community," said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founder of Mark Twain IS and CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

Ilfov County’s population grew by about 40% between 2011 and 2022, now exceeding 540,000 residents, according to the latest census. More and more families are choosing to move from Bucharest to the suburbs in search of a more balanced lifestyle, but access to quality schools in these areas remains limited. This accelerated migration has created a real need for modern and reliable educational infrastructure. The Mark Twain IS Cosmopolis Campus directly addresses this need, offering a top-tier educational hub in a rapidly growing community, while also helping to ease the pressure on overcrowded areas like Iancu Nicolae, Pipera, and Băneasa.

For its first academic year, the estimated enrollment rate is 25–30% of full capacity, meaning around 250 students are expected to be registered across all three levels of education by September 1, 2025. Interested parents can visit the Admissions Center at Cosmopolis Plaza, Monday through Thursday, between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, to receive detailed information about the educational offering.

With over 30 years of experience, Mark Twain International School offers premium education from Kindergarten through High School, with instruction in English only or in a bilingual English-Romanian system. Holding more than 14 national and international accreditations and recognitions, Mark Twain IS is one of the few private schools in Romania offering students a choice between the National Baccalaureate and the International Baccalaureate. Its dual pre-university program is enriched by a student-centered philosophy, STEM projects, arts, sports, and social responsibility, continuous teacher development, and over 40 extracurricular subjects. Mark Twain IS graduates are accepted with scholarships to prestigious universities in Romania and in more than 25 other countries.

