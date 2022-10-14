On October 11, beloved Friends star Matthew Perry announced on his Instagram feed that he has finished his memoir and shared a pic of the stack of written pages, with the caption "My ego doesn’t like that I have to stop writing about myself. But the book is now done. So that’s that."

His book Friends, Loves and the Great Terrible Thing will be released internationally on November 1 and will be published in Romania by Nemira.

His publisher, Macmillan division Flatiron Books, said Perry would be detailing some behind-the-scenes stories from the NBC sitcom, as well as his journey to fame, and his personal struggles using his "trademark humor", according to New York Post.

"In the book, Perry takes readers behind the scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction," Flatiron Books said in a news release last October, with Perry "vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it, despite seemingly having it all."

Flatiron Books goes on to say that "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an unforgettable memoir that shares the most intimate details of the love Perry lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends."

"Matthew Perry opens wide the doors to his life, speaking honestly about addiction, illness, and his crippling loneliness. But this book is full of hope. If you want to find out who Matthew Perry is, stay away from the rumors and read this memoir," says Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, quoted by News.ro.

The book has already been made available for pre-order online.

A virtual live stream with the actor will be held on Wednesday, November 2, from 8:00 pm ET, which one can register for here.

(Photo source: Macmillan Flatiron Books)