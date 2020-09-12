COVID-19 pandemic: Traveling and social gatherings, the activities Romanians miss the most - study

Traveling and social gatherings are the activities the Romanians miss the most, according to a study by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the Romanians are not yet comfortable with the idea of returning to work.

“The COVID-19 context made us rethink our lifestyle in depth: from work to hobbies and going out with friends. Change has been the keyword for 2020, and this has triggered a wide range of emotions in people,” reads the Reveal Marketing Research study quoted by News.ro.

The study said that, for most Romanians (38%), traveling is at the top of the list when it comes to activities they would want to go back to normal as soon as possible. One in four respondents would want friends and family gatherings to return to normal, 19% mentioned recreational activities, and only one in ten Romanians would like to return to work.

“Travel is first in the Romanians’ preferences when it comes to returning to normal, especially among those with higher incomes. 38% of respondents want to be able to travel as they did before. 48% of modern families, followed by 46% of young professionals, say they miss traveling. About a third of single adults said the same thing,” the study said.

On the other hand, “of the segments analyzed, only 13% of young professionals and 8% of modern families said they want to return to work soon. The data suggest that Romanians managed to adapt to the new reality and are able to do their job regardless of location,” the Reveal Marketing Research study also revealed.

Shopping in physical stores is among the last options selected by respondents - only 4% of Romanians chose this activity. One explanation could be that the stores are still open, the only changes being in terms of protective measures against the spread of the new coronavirus. According to a previous Reveal Marketing Research study, 43% of Romanians say they shop online in a typical week.

The method used for this opinion poll was CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview). A total of 1,017 online interviews were conducted with respondents over 18 between October 7 and October 13, 2020.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)