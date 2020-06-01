EUR 26 million available to NGOs in Romania in eight project calls

A total of EUR 26.5 million will be available to NGOs active in the country through eight project calls launched by Active Citizens Fund Romania, Romaniacurata.ro reported.

The eight calls cover a wide range of domains and activities including: civic participation in underserved areas; civic education and involvement; civic activism and advocacy; human rights and equal treatment awareness; strategic support for human rights and equal treatment; mobilizing vulnerable groups in underserved areas; advocacy activities for the social inclusion of vulnerable groups; the development of interethnic rural communities.

Special attention will be given to areas considered of major importance in Romania: environment and climate change, gender equality and gender-based violence; fighting against human rights breaches and Roma discrimination; and increasing Roma inclusion.

The eight calls are meant to contribute to the overall objective of the program to consolidate civil society and active citizenship, while consolidating the bilateral relations with the organizations in the donating states: Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The financing will be offered as a grant (non-refundable financing). Several types of grants are available in the program, with values ranging from EUR 5,000 to EUR 250,000.

The application process opens on January 9.

Active Citizens Fund, a EUR 46 million financing program for NGOs, was launched in June 2019. It targets the consolidation of civil society and of active citizenship and the empowerment of vulnerable groups. The program covers the 2019 – 2024 period and is part of the EEA and Norway Grants.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]