Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:15
Business

Road company in Romania close to auctioning 80km-section of A7 motorway

06 December 2021
Romanian public road company CNAIR approved the technical-economic indicators of the 82.4-km motorway section Buzău - Focşani, part of the A7 “Moldovan” motorway, Adevarul reported.

The section is estimated to cost RON 6.12 bln (EUR 1.22 bln), VAT excluded, or some EUR 15 mln per km. The project also includes the construction of a detour for Focşani, in the Eastern part of the city.

The designer of the motorway section, Consitrans, has already completed the Technical Project to be analyzed and approved so that the public procurement procedure for the works can be launched by the end of 2021, CNAIR announced.

Financing for the execution of works will be provided through the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR).

The A7 motorway, also known as the Ploiești–Siret Motorway or the Moldavia Motorway is a partially built motorway and expressway route in Romania, that upon completion will link Ploiești to the north-eastern part of the country, partly along the Pan-European Corridor IX. It will run along the route: Buzău, Focșani, Bacău, Roman, Pașcani and Suceava, connecting to Ukraine's M19 highway near Siret.

