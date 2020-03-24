RO mineral water producer pours EUR 20 mln to increase capacity due to high demand

Valvis Holding, the group that owns the mineral water brand AQUA Carpatica, has seen a 250-300% increase in sales in recent weeks, the group’s founder and president Jean Valvis, said.

He believes the increase hasn’t been fully driven by the rush to build up stocks before worse times amid the coronavirus crisis, but also by increased brand awareness.

"We are working at full capacity. We have anticipated this growth but not necessarily because of the coronavirus, but because of the increased visibility of the brand. We are investing EUR 20 million in the expansion of the factory, until the end of May, when three more production lines will be active in the factory,” said Jean Valvis, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He says the company has taken all measures to protect its employees and, despite the fact that the companies in the food industry are already accustomed to high hygiene rules, it has stepped up controls and hygiene and employee protection rules to ensure production continuity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

