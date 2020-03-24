Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 08:37
Business
RO mineral water producer pours EUR 20 mln to increase capacity due to high demand
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valvis Holding, the group that owns the mineral water brand AQUA Carpatica, has seen a 250-300% increase in sales in recent weeks, the group’s founder and president Jean Valvis, said.

He believes the increase hasn’t been fully driven by the rush to build up stocks before worse times amid the coronavirus crisis, but also by increased brand awareness.

"We are working at full capacity. We have anticipated this growth but not necessarily because of the coronavirus, but because of the increased visibility of the brand. We are investing EUR 20 million in the expansion of the factory, until the end of May, when three more production lines will be active in the factory,” said Jean Valvis, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He says the company has taken all measures to protect its employees and, despite the fact that the companies in the food industry are already accustomed to high hygiene rules, it has stepped up controls and hygiene and employee protection rules to ensure production continuity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 08:37
Business
RO mineral water producer pours EUR 20 mln to increase capacity due to high demand
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valvis Holding, the group that owns the mineral water brand AQUA Carpatica, has seen a 250-300% increase in sales in recent weeks, the group’s founder and president Jean Valvis, said.

He believes the increase hasn’t been fully driven by the rush to build up stocks before worse times amid the coronavirus crisis, but also by increased brand awareness.

"We are working at full capacity. We have anticipated this growth but not necessarily because of the coronavirus, but because of the increased visibility of the brand. We are investing EUR 20 million in the expansion of the factory, until the end of May, when three more production lines will be active in the factory,” said Jean Valvis, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He says the company has taken all measures to protect its employees and, despite the fact that the companies in the food industry are already accustomed to high hygiene rules, it has stepped up controls and hygiene and employee protection rules to ensure production continuity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 March 2020
Social
Large hospital in NE Romania closes after 52 doctors and nurses tested positive for the new coronavirus
23 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 143 new cases in 24 hours, total reaches 576, five deaths, big problems at hospital in NE Romania
22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality

Get in Touch with Us