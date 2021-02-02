RO software service provider to hire more than 100 and open three new offices

Bucharest-based software solutions and services provider Tellence Technologies plans to open offices in Iasi, Timisoara, and Cluj this year, the company announced.

The opening of the new offices will generate more than 100 job opportunities in various software technologies.

"We are confident in the plan to increase our activities, including in the big cities of Romania. This strategy aims to capitalize on local talent, especially in important universities. We have already started recruiting programmers in Iasi, Timisoara, and Cluj. Tellence continues its expansion plans in 2021, with projects that will generate over 100 new job opportunities for specialists in various software technologies," said Leo Radu, general manager and co-founder of Tellence.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Bucharest, Tellence Technologies offers software services for telecommunications, cybersecurity, media, automotive, satellite communications, semiconductors, and other sectors.

The current context offers opportunities for IT companies that want to expand their business and facilitates remote working conditions for employees, the company said.

(Photo: Pexels)

